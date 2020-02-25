Coach Brown back in the dugout after being reinstated as Seminole H.S. baseball coach

One day after a FOX 35 News exclusive interview with Seminole High School baseball coach Kenne Brown in which he apologized for an expletive-laden victory speech, Coach Brown has his job back.

The big win for Seminole High School baseball had very little to do with the 7-0 final score Tuesday night. The real victory was having head Coach Kenne Brown return to the dugout.

"I’m having trouble with the words. I’m pretty articulate but at this point, I am speechless that this actually happened," said Coach Brown.

Brown was reinstated as coach Tuesday after he was fired a cell phone video that recently surfaced online. The video shows the coach's profanity-laced victory speech after the team won the state championship last year.

Seminole High School Principal Jordan Rodriguez told FOX 35 News he fired Brown to avoid setting a precedent that Coach Brown's language was okay. Ultimately Rodriguez decided "No child was harmed. This is not somebody who’s a threat to children. This is a good man who had a lapse in judgment."

The principal says he also took into account a petition signed by thousands, defending the coach.

Cara Collins Glazar, whose three sons play on the team, was one of the people who signed the petition. "My kids are elated. They’re just so thankful and thankful for everybody getting involved and supporting us. It made a difference, having everybody come together" to back Coach Brown.

"I really felt like I had let them down and redemption sounds pretty sweet. I’m so thankful that they welcomed me back," said Coach Brown.

The Seminole High School principal says Coach Brown has been directed to "model his behavior that is in line with the high standards of Seminole County Public Schools."