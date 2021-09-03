Coast Guard searching for missing diver east of Daytona Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue mission for a missing person who disappeared while on a dive off the Atlantic Coast of Florida.

Crews from Sector Jacksonville are combing an area about 30 miles east of Daytona Beach. According to officials, the missing diver was wearing a multi-colored camouflage wet suit.

Officials said a helicopter out of Clearwater is assisting in the search, along with a Ponce Inlet rescue boat. The Coast Guard is asking for boaters to keep an eye out for any sign of the missing diver.

This is the second diver to go missing off Florida's east coast in as many months.

In July, Timothy Obi, 37, disappeared while spearfishing off of Mayport.

The Coast Guard, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were among the agencies searching for Obi, for over a period of 89 hours and spanning an area of approximately 3,800 nautical miles.

Obi was never found and that search was later suspended after dive equipment was discovered in the area of his disappearance.

A Coast Guard spokesman said the condition of the dive gear led them to believe he experienced some medical emergency prior to an encounter with a predator.

