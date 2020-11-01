Cold front to drop temperatures into the 40s, 50s in Central Florida

Central Florida is starting November on a warm note. Temperatures on Sunday will be warming to the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. However, these temperatures won't last long as a cold front will move through the state on Sunday night into Monday morning.

Ahead of the cold front, east Central Florida can expect an increase in cloud cover and the chance for showers and storms to arrive. The front begins in the Gainesville region, then slowly pushes southeast through the Orlando metro and into Brevard County. These storms could bring brief heavy rain, gusty winds, and lighting.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts

As soon as the front passes through, we will see clear skies, much cooler temperatures, and gusty winds. Overnight lows Sunday night into Monday will be around 60 degrees in Orlando. Monday highs will reach the low-70s and overnight Monday into Tuesday will be in the 40s and 50s across the region.

Advertisement

The cooldown won't last all week, so enjoy the fall-like weather while it lasts.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest updates on the weather.