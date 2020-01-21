Expand / Collapse search

Cold weather shelter in DeLand opens Tuesday night, asking for donations

DELAND, Fla. - Due to the drop in temperatures forecast for Central Florida, the City of DeLand will be opening their cold weather shelter Tuesday night. 

The shelter is located at the Chisholm Community Center, 520 South Clara Avenue.

A total of 43 people stayed at the shelter Monday night as temperatures dipped into the 30s and 40s. 

To help care for those seeking shelter, the shelter is seeking the following donations:

  • Blankets
  • Pillow cases
  • Hats
  • Gloves
  • Thick socks
  • Toothpaste
  • Tooth brushes
  • Deodorant
  • Razors
  • Face cloths
  • Hand towels

People are asked to drop off the donations at the Chisholm Center from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

For more information or to volunteer, people may contact Volunteer Coordinator Anslee Holland at Anslee.holland@nhcwv.org or 386-259-0088. 

