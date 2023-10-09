Week begins with fall-like weather but tropical moisture to bring heavy rain to Central Florida: here's when

It has been a beautiful start to the day across Central Florida! Afternoon highs today will reach the low-80s inland and slightly cooler in the northern viewing area.

A sun and cloud mix is expected in the skies with dry weather. It will be a rinse and repeat for your Tuesday afternoon, but big weather changes are on the way later this week, as tropical moisture makes a return.

This tropical moisture will come from the southern Gulf of Mexico and slowly move toward Florida by the end of the week. This feature has a 20% for further development, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Our rain chances will peak at 60% coverage on Thursday and Friday.

In addition to the rain and storm chances, our temperatures will also be on the rise. Highs reach the upper-80s to end the week, before dipping back into the low-80s on Sunday.

Orlando Weather Forecast

Today's high: 82 degrees | Tonight's low: 65 degrees

BEACHES:

A great day is expected along the coast with highs reaching near 80 this afternoon. Don't expect too much sunshine today with a mix of sun and clouds will continue. A moderate rip current risk is present today with surf up to 3-4 feet. Remember to swim near an open lifeguard tower.

THEME PARKS:

We have a beautiful day at the theme parks with comfortable weather expected. You'll want to take advantage of this weather! Highs will reach near 82 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

OUTLOOK:

Dry air and low humidity continue Monday and Tuesday of this week. Highs reach the low 80s before we begin to warm to the upper-80s by the end of the week. A low pressure system is expected to develop in the Bay of Campeche this week and move towards Florida by Wednesday. This will bring tropical moisture and heavy rain back into Central Florida through Friday.

Models indicate we could see 1-3" of rain by next weekend. However, there is a good chance another cold front could arrives next weekend and bring a shot of cooler air back to our area. Temperatures will be on a roller coaster this week, likely returning to the low=80s by this upcoming Sunday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa. It has a 80% of developing over the next 7 days and could become a depression by early this week.

Most models take this feature on a northerly track while over the tropical Atlantic. In terms of the Gulf system, it is unlikely to become fully tropical, but still should be a rain maker for Florida. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for more updates.

