Commemorative Super Bowl coin made in Melbourne

On Sunday, at the start of the Big Game, the coin toss decides who kicks off and who receives in the first play of the Super Bowl. That coin comes from the Highland Mint in Melbourne, Florida.

Highland Mint manufactures 10,000 coins for each Super Bowl. First comes the "flip coin," which will end up in the Football Hall of Fame, then the next 99 are given to players and dignitaries. The rest are sold to fans.

Michael Kott, CEO of the Mint showed FOX 35 News around the property and let us view some of the other commemorative coins that the facility has produced over the years -- souvenirs from historical moments, college football games, and keepsakes for astronauts.

You can see the Super Bowl coin on FOX 35 on Sunday.