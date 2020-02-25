Community raises over $50,000 for Orlando radio DJ Johnny Magic after house fire

article

Johnny Magic is feeling the love -- not only from Central Florida -- but across the country.

A GoFundMe page started for the popular Central Florida radio DJ after he lost everything in a house fire has raised over $50,000 in 3 days.

Friends, family and fans of Magic have jumped in to help pay him back for all the good he has done in the community for years.

"I feel like the years of entertainment and humor I’ve received from Johnny and the crew is worth far more than I can afford," wrote one person who donated. "But you’ve got the entire central Florida community behind you. We love you!"

Advertisement

Sasha wrote: "I listen to the podcast daily from New York, and it brings me so much joy to know that there are such kind hearted humans still walking among us. Thank you to Johnny for always helping any and everyone in need. He is truly a blessing not only to the Orlando community but an inspiration to the rest of us! Sending love and prayers as you and Alex find your way through this."

RELATED: 'We lost everything': Popular Orlando radio DJ Johnny Magic loses home in fire

"I’ve seen and heard Johnny help so many people in so many ways. No matter what he is going through, he continues to bring smiles to this community," wrote Tara. "I am so blessed to live in Central Florida with a public figure who does more for others than himself. This is only a small token compared to what you’ve given us."

Orange County Fire Rescue went to the home on French Oak Drive on Friday night and saw flames and smoke coming through the roof. Magic and his family made it out safe but his home was in ruins.

The fire, believed to have started in the chimney, destroyed the interior of the home.

"Last night I lost my home to a fire. Alex, the dogs and myself are fine. That’s all that matters," Magic wrote the following day. "Everything else can be replaced. Unfortunately, we lost everything but we will rebuild. I have to thank my amazing neighbors, the Orange County fire department and friends. Through all of this, I still feel truly blessed! Keep us in your prayers."

Magic has been the long-time host of "Johnny's House" on XL 106.7. His co-workers, Brian Grimes and Sondra Rae, started the GoFundMe to help their friend rebuild.

"Johnny is overwhelmed with the amount of support and love people are showing," Grimes wrote in an update.

Magic has been off-air at the station while dealing with the loss of his house.

If you would like to contribute to the GoFundMe, go HERE.