Concerts coming to Florida in 2024: Taylor Swift, Rolling Stones, Fall Out Boy & more

With so many big artists coming to the Sunshine State in 2024 – like Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Morgan Wallen, to name a few – it can be hard to keep track.

Here's a running list of musical acts coming to Florida in 2024, organized by show date:

FOX 35 will update this list as tours are announced. Dates and venues are subject to change.

Styx

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Location: Pompano Beach Amphitheatre, Pompano Beach

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 13: (L-R) Bassist Ricky Phillips, guitarist/vocalist James Young and guitarist/vocalist Tommy Shaw of Styx performs at the House of Blues on January 13, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/Getty Images)

Mitchell Tenpenny

Date: Friday, January 12, 2024

Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 10: Mitchell Tenpenny performs during Day 2 of CMA Fest 2022 at Ascend Amphitheater on June 10, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Playboi Carti

Date: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Location: Kaseya Center, Miami

Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: (Editorial Use Only) Playboi Carti performs on the main stage during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Bowling for Soup

Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024

Location: Revolution Live, Fort Lauderdale

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024

Location: Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Ponte Vedra Beach

Date: Friday, January 26, 2024

Location: Hard Rock Live Orlando

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Chris Burney (L) and Jaret Reddick of Bowling for Soup perform at Ace of Spades on September 08, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Mitski

Date: Friday, January 26, 2024 & Saturday, January 27, 2024

Location: The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, Miami Beach

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 5: Singer Mitski Miyawaki performs on stage during the Primavera Sound Festival at Distrito Anhembi on November 5, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Zac Brown Band

Date: Saturday, January 27, 2024

Location: Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, Fort Lauderdale

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 16:Zac Brown Band performs onstage at the Windy City Smokeout at the United Center on July 16, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/WireImage)

Kansas

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024

Location: Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, Fort Lauderdale

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 19: Richard Williams, Tom Brislin, Ronnie Platt, Joe Deninzon and Billy Greer of the band Kansas perform at the Ryman Auditorium on August 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Travis Scott

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024

Location: Kaseya Center, Miami

Date: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Grace Potter

Date: Friday, February 2, 2024

Location: House of Blues Orlando

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024

Location: Culture Room, Fort Lauderdale

NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND - JULY 23: Grace Potter performs during day one of the 2021 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park on July 23, 2021 in Newport, Rhode Island. (Photo by Douglas Mason/Getty Images) Expand

Tinashe

Date: Friday, February 2, 2024

Location: The Ritz Theater, Ybor City, Tampa

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024

Location: Plaza Live, Orlando

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 02: In this image released on May 02, 2021, Tinashe performs onstage during SHEIN Together Fest 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SHEIN Together Fest 2021)

Drake with J. Cole

Date: Friday, February 2 & Sunday, February 4, 2024

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Date: Saturday, March 23, 2024 & Sunday, March 24, 2024

Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 20: Drake performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Phillips Arena on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Expand

Willie Nelson

Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Location: Seminole Center Outdoors, Immokalee

Date: Friday, February 9, 2024

Location: Pompano Beach Amphitheatre, Pompano Beach

Date: Saturday, February 10, 2024

Location: The Sound at Coachman Park, Clearwater

Date: Monday, February 12, 2024

Location: Coffee Butler Amphitheater, Key West

Date: Wednesday, February 14 & 15, 2024

Location: St. Augustine Amphitheater, St. Augustine

Date: Sunday, February 18, 2024

Location: Riverfront Park, Cocoa Village, Cocoa

LUCK, TX - MARCH 17: Willie Nelson performs in concert during Luck Reunion on March 17, 2022 in Luck, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink) Expand

Common

Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024

Location: Fort Mose State Park, St. Augustine

SEATTLE, WA - JULY 14: Rapper Common performs on stage at The Moore Theatre on July 14, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images) Expand

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024

Location: Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center, Tampa

Date: Friday, February 9, 2024

Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - APRIL 02: Frankie Valli (C) and The Four Seasons perform at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on April 2, 2010 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage) Expand

Tim McGraw

Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024

Location: Hard Rock Live, Fort Lauderdale

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024

Location: VyStar Veterand Memorial Arena, Jacksonville

Date: Friday, March 15, 2024

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Date: Saturday, March 16, 2024

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tim McGraw performs on stage during day 3 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival on June 08, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Journey

Date: Monday, February 12, 2024

Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: (L-R) Marco Mendoza, Arnel Pineda, Jonathan Cain, and Neal Schon of Journey perform onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Expand

Boyz II Men

Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Location: Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center, Tampa

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 16: Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men perform during Fridayz Live '23 at Spark Arena on November 16, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage)

Rod Stewart

Date: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 & Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood

Date: Friday, February 16, 2024

Location: Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center, Tampa

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024

Location: Daily's Place, Jacksonville

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Sir Rod Stewart performs on stage at The OVO Hydro on November 29, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)

Cody Johnson

Date: Friday, February 16, 2024

Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024

Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 24: Country artist Cody Johnson performs at Bridgestone Arena on January 24, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)

Andrea Bocelli

Date: Sunday, February 18, 2024

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: Andrea Bocelli performs onstage during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace on June 04, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022 Expand

LANY

Date: Friday, February 23 & Saturday, February 24, 2024

Location: Hard Rock Live Orlando

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: (L-R) Jake Goss, Paul Jason Klein and Les Priest of LANY perform onstage during Day 2 of 2018 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 2, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Expand

Billy Joel & Sting

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 25: Sting (L) and Billy Joel perform at Madison Square Garden on November 25, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Myrna Suarez/Getty Images) Expand

Stevie Nicks

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024

Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Stevie Nicks performs onstage at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Lauren Daigle

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024

Location: VyStar Veterans Arena, Jacksonville

Date: Friday, March 1, 2024

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024

Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Lauren Daigle performs onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIn Expand

Eagles

Date: Friday, March 1, 2024

Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood

Date: Monday, March 4, 2024

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Vince Gill, Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley, Scott F. Crago, Deacon Frey, Joe Walsh and Steuart Smith of the Eagles perform at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Mi Expand

Ashanti

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024

Location: Seminole Center Outdoors, Immokalee

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS - JULY 16: Ashanti preforms at Atlantis Paradise Island Music Making Waves concert on July 16, 2022 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island)

Olivia Rodrigo

Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Location: Kaseya Center, Miami

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Micha Expand

Bryan Adams with Eurythmics

Date: Tuesday, March 5

Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville

Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

Date: Friday, March 8, 2024

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1789 -- Pictured: Musical guest Bryan Adams performs on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Marc Anthony

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Location: Hertz Arena, Estero

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 14: In this handout photo provided by One Voice: Somos Live!, Marc Anthony performs onstage at One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief at Marlins Park on October 14, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rick Diamond/One Expand

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Ricky Martin

Date: Friday, March 8, 2024

Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 24: Pitbull (C) performs with members of his dance troupe The Most Bad Ones during a stop of The Trilogy Tour at T-Mobile Arena on November 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top

Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024

Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA - JULY 23: Rickey Medlocke, Mark Matejka, and Damon Johnson of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 23, 2023, in Alpharetta, Georgia. (Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)

Burna Boy

Date: Monday, March 11, 2024

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 19: Burna Boy performs onstage during Day 1 of the Afro Nation Detroit Festival on August 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Foreigner

Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Location: The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, St. Augustine

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 18: Kelly Hansen and Bruce Watson of Foreigner perform at Ryman Auditorium on August 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Fall Out Boy

Date: Friday, March 15, 2024

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

Date: Saturday, March 16, 2024

Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Musicians Patrick Stump, Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz and Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy attend Q102s Jingle Ball 2013 presented by Bernie Robbins Jewelers, at Wells Fargo Center on December 4, 2013 in Philadelphia, PA. Expand

Nicki Minaj

Date: March 22, 2024

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Juanes

Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Location: Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center, Tampa

Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024

Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood

BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 14: Juanes performs in concert during Festival Jardins de Pedralbes on July 14, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavi Torrent/Redferns)

Busta Rhymes

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Location: House of Blues Orlando

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Location: The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, Miami Beach

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Busta Rhymes performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/Viaco Expand

Ashley McBryde

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Location: House of Blues Orlando

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 15: Ashley McBryde performs onstage during Naomi Judd: 'A River Of Time' Celebration at Ryman Auditorium on May 15, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)

Madonna

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024 & Sunday, April 7, 2024

Location: Kaseya Center, Miami

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: (Exclusive Coverage) Madonna performs during The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena on October 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

Melissa Etheridge

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Location: Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center, Tampa

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Musician Melissa Etheridge performs on stage at San Diego Pride Festival 2019 on July 14, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Don Omar

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Location: Kaseya Center, Miami

Reocording artist Don Omar performs during El 50ta Aniversario de Polito Vega at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

Kenny Chesney

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024

Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood

INDIO, CA - APRIL 30: Singer Kenny Chesney performs on the Toyota Mane Stage during day 3 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 30, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for S Expand

Brothers Osborne

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Location: The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, St. Augustine

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Location: Hard Rock Live Orlando

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: John Osborne (L) and T.J. Osborne (R) of musical duo Brothers Osborne perform onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 7, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Expand

George Strait

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024

Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 28: George Strait performs during the Keith Gattis Tribute Show at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on November 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Hozier

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

Date: Friday, May 10, 2024

Location: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024

Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 29: Hozier performs onstage at Le Zenith on November 29, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Chris Stapleton

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Location: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

AJR

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Date: Friday, May 10, 2024

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

Date: Sunday, May 12, 2024

Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Ryan Met, Jack Met and Adam Met of AJR perform on stage at iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center on December 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo b Expand

Bad Bunny

Date: Friday, May 17, 2024 & Saturday, May 18, 2024

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Date: Friday, May 24, 2024; Saturday, May 25, 2024; & Sunday, May 26, 2024

Location: Kaseya Center, Miami

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Bad Bunny performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Madison Beer

Date: Thursday, May 23, 2024

Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Madison Beer performs at the Outloud Raising Voices Music Festival at WeHo Pride on June 04, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

NF

Date: Friday, May 24, 2024

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024

Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

Date: Sunday, May 26, 2024

Location: VyStar Veterand Memorial Arena, Jacksonville

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 18: NF performs during 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 - Show on December 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Expand

Melanie Martinez

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE - "Jimmy Kimmel Live" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. T Expand

Kane Brown

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024 & Saturday, June 1, 2024

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 14: Kane Brown performs onstage during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on September 14, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The ACM Awards airs on September 16, 2020 with some live and some pr Expand

Niall Horan

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Location: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024

Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 11: Singer Niall Horan performs on stage during KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2016 at TD Garden on December 11, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeart) Expand

Parker McCollum

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Location: Daily's Place, Jacksonville

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 12: Parker McCollum performs during day 4 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones

Date: Monday, June 3, 2024

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 19: (Exclusive Coverage) Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards backstage before The Rolling Stones surprise set in celebration of their new album "Hackney Diamonds" at Racket NYC on October 19, 2023 in New York City Expand

Tyler Childers

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - JUNE 04: Tyler Childers performs on Day Two of 2023 Railbird Music Festival at The Infield at Red Mile on June 04, 2023 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Luis Miguel

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024 & Sunday, June 9, 2024

Location: Kaseya Center, Miami

Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 12: Singer Luis Miguel performs on the first night of his four-date limited engagement at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on September 12, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Expand

Rock the Country with Kid Rock and Jason Aldean

Date: Friday, June 7, 2024 & Saturday, June 8, 2024

Location: Makestic Oaks Ocala, Reddick

TWIN LAKES, WISCONSIN - JULY 22: Jason Aldean performs onstage at Country Thunder Wisconsin - Day 3 on July 22, 2023 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)

Alanis Morissette

Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024

Location: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Alanis Morissette performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 04, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Ball/WireImage)

blink-182

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

Date: Friday, June 21, 2024

Location: Kaseya Center, Miami

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Location: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach

Date: Friday, June 21, 2024

Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during Global Citizen Festival 2023 at Central Park, Great Lawn on September 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotha Expand

Pepe Aguilar

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

Date: Sunday, June 30, 2024

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Singer Pepe Aguilar performs onstage at Dodger Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Def Leppard & Cheap Trick

Date: July 10, 2024

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 06: Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen perform at YouTube Presents Def Leppard At The House Of Blues at House of Blues Sunset Strip on June 6, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Expand

Morgan Wallen

Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024 & Friday, July 12, 2024

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Morgan Wallen performs the song "'98 Braves" at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The show airs on November 19, 2023 on BBMAs.watch. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

New Kids On The Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff

Date: Friday, July 19, 2024

Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024

Location: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach

Date: Sunday, July 21, 2024

Location: Daily's Place, Jacksonville

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 09: Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Jonathan Knight of the musical group New Kids On The Block perform at Bridgestone Arena on May 09, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Expand

Styx & Foreigner

Date: Friday, July 19, 2024

Location: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024

Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa

Zach Bryan

Date: Sunday, July 21, 2024

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: Zach Bryan performs onstage for day two of the 2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 24, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cult Expand

Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Location: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Earth, Wind & Fire members (L-R) Ralph Johnson, Philip Bailey and Verdine White at the 49th annual Grammy Awards, September 11, 2007 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr. Expand

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Location: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 04: (L-R) Jared Leto and Shannon Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars perform during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Creed

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Location: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Location: Daily's Place, Jacksonville

THE WOODLANDS, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Brian Marshall, Mark Tremonti, Scott Phillips and Scott Stapp Rockpit presents Creed in concert at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on September 25, 2009 in The Woodlands, Texas. (Photo by Victor Spinelli/WireImag Expand

Hootie & the Blowfish

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Location: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach

CANCUN, MEXICO - APRIL 29: Darius Rucker performs with Hootie and the blowfish as part of the 'HootieFest 2023' at Moon Palace The Grand on April, 29, 2023 in Cancun, Mexico. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty Images)

Taylor Swift

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024; Saturday, October 19, 2024; & Sunday, October 20, 2024

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 08, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

O.A.R.

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Location: Hard Rock Live Orlando

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Location: Mizner Park Amphitheater, Boca Raton

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Location: The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, St. Augustine

DEL MAR, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: (L-R) Singer Marc Roberge and horn player Jerry DePizzo of O.A.R performs during 2015 KAABOO Del Mar at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on September 20, 2015 in Del Mar, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/WireImage for KAABOO De Expand

P!nk

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Location: loanDepot Park, Miami

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 14: Pink performs during her "Trust Fall" tour at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

