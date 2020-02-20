Contigo water bottles sold at Walmart, Target again recalled over choking hazard

Contigo is voluntarily recalling millions of its Kids Cleanable Water Bottles that are sold at major retailers nationwide due to a potential choking hazard. The move comes nearly six months after the product was recalled in August for the same reason.

The company recalled 5.7 million bottles and replacement lids that were given to consumers as part of the August 2019 recall because the clear silicone spout can detach, posing a threat to children, the notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said.

Roughly 157,000 bottles were sold in Canada and about 28,000 were sold in Mexico, the notice says.

The company recalled 5.7 million bottles and replacement lids that were given to consumers as part of the August 2019 recall because the clear silicone spout can detach, posing a threat to children.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and the replacement lids provided in the previous recall, take them away from children, and contact Contigo for a free water bottle,” the recall notice read. “Consumers who received replacement lids in the previous recall should contact Contigo for the new water bottle.”

To date, the company has received 427 reports of the spout detaching and an additional 27 reports of spouts found in children’s mouths.

The base and cover of the clear silicone spout will always be black and Contigo is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle.

Advertisement

The water bottles come in 13-ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce sizes. The product also comes in four colors (solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors).

Since April 2018, the product, which can be sold individually or in packs, has been available nationwide at retailers such as Costco, Walmart, Target and online.

Get updates on this story from foxbusiness.com.