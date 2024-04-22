Convicted killer Bessman Okafor to soon learn fate in 2012 murder

A convicted killer is set to learn his sentence in June following a final hearing before the sentencing that was held on Monday.

Bessman Okafor was convicted in 2012 for the murder of 19-year-old Alex Zaldivar. In January, a jury recommended the death penalty by a 9-3 vote during a resentencing trial, but the ultimate decision rests with the judge.

Rafael Zaldivar, the victim's father, who has been actively involved in the case for years, expressed readiness for any outcome.

"I've been coming out here, I've been to maybe more than 200 hearings, seven trials," Rafael Zaldivar said. "You know if I have to go through it again, then so be it."

Okafor opted not to speak during the hearing. The judge is expected to announce the decision on June 24.