Coronavirus cases in Florida nearing 7,000, death toll now at 77

The Florida Department of Health released its latest numbers on coronavirus in the state on Tuesday evening, stating that there were 6,741 positive cases of coronavirus in the state and a new death toll of 85 people.

While Florida’s testing has increased over the past week, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 11 percent. Of the 7,474 tests performed on March 30, there were 1,006 positive results, or 13 percent.

Eight people have died who tested positive for COVID-19 in Dade, Lee, Manatee, Palm Beach and Sarasota counties. New Florida cases include:

403 additional positive COVID-19 cases (394 Florida residents and 9 non-Florida residents) reported to the Florida Department of Health.

There are currently 6,490 positive cases in Florida residents and 251 positive cases in non-Florida residents.

Thirteen rural Florida counties still had no presence of the virus as of Tuesday evening. Here are some other key takeaways, by the numbers:

857: Number of Florida residents hospitalized.

85: Increase in hospitalizations from a Tuesday morning count.

72: Number of cases in long-term care facilities.

83: Percentage of deaths involving people age 65 or older.

3: Percentage of deaths involving people under age 45.

13: Number of people age 90 or older who have died.

96: Age of oldest people who have died.

28: Age of youngest person who has died.

The department listed the following positive COVID-19 cases in each Central Florida county:

Alachua County: 87 positive cases of COVID-19

Brevard County: 37 positive cases of COVID-19

Flagler County: 18 positive cases of COVID-19

Lake County: 66 positive cases of COVID-19

Marion County: 25 positive cases of COVID-19

Orange County: 373 positive cases of COVID-19

Osceola County: 110 positive cases of COVID-19

Polk County: 73 positive cases of COVID-19

Seminole County: 103 positive cases of COVID-19

Sumter County: 51 positive cases of COVID-19

Volusia County: 80 positive cases of COVID-19

Source: Florida Department of Health

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose, or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus, so avoiding exposure is crucial. The department advises the following:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

The CDC said that they do not recommend that healthy people wear facemasks. They should only be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people taking care of someone in close settings.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be.

If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida. For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

