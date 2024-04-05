Expand / Collapse search

Country Thunder Florida 2024: Lineup announced, including Jon Pardi, Bailey Zimmerman & more

By Dani Medina
Published  April 5, 2024 11:48am EDT
Charly Reynolds speaks ahead of Country Thunder

Local county artist Charly Reynolds speaks ahead of the Country Thunder music festival in Kissimmee, Florida.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Country Thunder is back, Florida!

The country music festival held in Kissimmee every year announced its star-studded lineup this week for the October event. Here's a look:

Friday, October 18

  • Bailey Zimmerman (headliner)
  • Nate Smith
  • Priscilla Block
  • Restless Road
  • Emily Ann Roberts
  • Calder Allen
Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Saturday, October 19

  • Jon Pardi (headliner)
  • Russell Dickerson
  • ERNEST
  • Dallas Smith
  • Clayton Mullen
  • Annie Bosko
Jon Pardi performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California.

Sunday, October 20

  • Headliner TBA
  • Mitchell Tenpenny
  • Niko Moon
  • Alana Springsteen
Mitchell Tenpenny performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One at Moody Center on May 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Country Thunder Florida tickets

Tickets for Country Thunder Florida are on sale now. Here's a look at pricing:

  • Weekend general admission: $225 + fees
  • Gold Circle standing room: $350 + fees
  • Platinum experience: $625 + fees
  • Reserved seating: $350 + fees

Click here for more details. 