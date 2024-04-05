Country Thunder Florida 2024: Lineup announced, including Jon Pardi, Bailey Zimmerman & more

Country Thunder is back, Florida!

The country music festival held in Kissimmee every year announced its star-studded lineup this week for the October event. Here's a look:

Friday, October 18

Bailey Zimmerman (headliner)

Nate Smith

Priscilla Block

Restless Road

Emily Ann Roberts

Calder Allen

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Saturday, October 19

Jon Pardi (headliner)

Russell Dickerson

ERNEST

Dallas Smith

Clayton Mullen

Annie Bosko

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Jon Pardi performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Sunday, October 20

Headliner TBA

Mitchell Tenpenny

Niko Moon

Alana Springsteen

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 13: Mitchell Tenpenny performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One at Moody Center on May 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Country Thunder Florida tickets

Tickets for Country Thunder Florida are on sale now. Here's a look at pricing:

Weekend general admission: $225 + fees

Gold Circle standing room: $350 + fees

Platinum experience: $625 + fees

Reserved seating: $350 + fees

Click here for more details.