County-by-county: Expected impacts of Hurricane Idalia in Central Florida

Hurricane Idalia is expected to become a dangerous Cat. 3 hurricane before making landfall in Florida later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The FOX 35 Storm Team said impacts from the storm could be felt locally as early as Tuesday. Strong winds, heavy bands of rain and tornadoes will be possible across much of Central Florida during the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Here's a look at how the storm could impact your county:

Marion County

Marion County residents should expect to feel impacts starting early Wednesday morning through Wednesday night.

Wind gusts could be up to 60 mph and rainfall between 2 and 4 inches.

Orange County

Orange County residents can expect to see impacts starting early Wednesday through Wednesday night. The area may experience wind speed u30 mph and wind gusts at 45 mph. Rainfall is expected to be up to three inches. .

Osceola County

Osceola County residents can expect to see impacts starting early Wednesday through Wednesday night. The area may experience wind speed up 30 mph and wind gusts at 45 mph. Rainfall up to three inches is possible.

Brevard County

Brevard County residents could experience wind gusts up to 40 mph and up to 2 inches of rain early Wednesday through the night.

Volusia County

Volusia County residents can expect to see impacts starting early Wednesday through Wednesday night. Wind gusts could be up to 45 mph, with rainfall up to three inches.

Lake County

Lake County residents can expect up to three inches of rain starting early Wednesday into Wednesday night. Wind gusts could be up to 45 mph.

Seminole County

Seminle County residents can expect to see impacts starting early Wednesday through Wednesday night. The area may experience wind speed up 30 mph and wind gusts at 45 mph. Rainfall up to three inches is possible.

Dixie County

Dixie County residents can expect to see impacts starting early Wednesday through Wednesday night. The area may experience wind speed up 90 mph and wind gusts at 110+ mph. Storm surge up to 12 feet is possible along the Dixie County coast.

TRACKING IDALIA:

Alachua County

Alachua County residents can expect 2 to 3 inches of rain starting early Wednesday into Wednesday night. Wind gusts could be up to 65 mph.

Flagler County

Flagler County residents could experience wind gusts up to 45 mph and up to 3 inches of rain early Wednesday through the night.

Gilchrist County

Gilchrist County residents should expect to feel impacts starting early Wednesday morning through Wednesday night. Wind gusts are expected to be 90+ mph, with up to eight inches of rainfall.

Levy County

Residents can expect the worst weather between 3 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, Winds gusts will be up to 90 mph and storm surge could reach 12 feet.

Sumter County

Sumter County residents can expect3 to 5 inches of rain starting early Wednesday into Wednesday night. Wind gusts could be up to 55 mph.