County-by-county: Expected impacts of Tropical Storm Idalia in Central Florida

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to become a dangerous Cat. 3 hurricane before making landfall in Florida later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The FOX 35 Storm Team said impacts from the storm could be felt locally as early as Tuesday. Strong winds, heavy bands of rain and tornadoes will be possible across much of Central Florida during the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Here's a look at how the storm could impact your county:

Marion County

Marion County residents should expect to feel impacts starting late Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Wind gusts could be up to 60 mph and rainfall between 2 and 3 inches.

Dixie County

Dixie County residents can expect to see impacts starting late Tuesday night through Wednesday night. The area may experience wind speed up 95 mph and wind gust at 110+ mph. Storm surge up to 11 feet is possible along the Dixie County coast.

Alachua County

Alachua County residents can expect 2 to 3 inches of rain starting late Tuesday into Wednesday night. Wind gusts could be up to 60 mph.