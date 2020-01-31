Court opens door to beer and wine from machines

article

An appeals court ruled Friday that state law would not block a company’s plan to sell beer and wine through automated dispensing machines at stores it operates in residential buildings.

A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal sided on the issue with La Galere Markets, which the ruling said operates “gourmet mini-market stores that use self-checkout technology” in large residential buildings.

The Doral-based company wants to use machines to sell beer and wine, employing a series of security steps, including biometric data, to prevent sales to people under age 21.

The state Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco said the plan did not comply with a state beverage law, at least in part because the Legislature had not authorized alcohol sales through such machines.

But the appeals court disagreed, finding that “nothing in the plain language of the statutes cited by the Division prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages through ADMs (automated dispensing machines).”