COVID-19 cited as reason to stay on Daylight Saving Time

In about six weeks, we will turn our clocks back for Daylight Saving Time, but both of Florida's senators are trying to keep that from happening.

It's not the first time Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Rick Scott have pushed to get rid of the biannual time change. Last year, Sen. Rubio said, "it makes absolutely no sense. There’s no justification for it."

But it is the first time they have used COVID-19 as a reason why. The senators filed legislation that would keep the U.S. in Daylight Saving Time through November 7, 2021, saying it would offer some stability in a year that's been completely unstable.