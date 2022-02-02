COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida fall below 9,000

article

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in Florida hospitals and intensive-care units continue to drop after a surge caused by the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data Tuesday that showed 8,798 patients with COVID-19 were in Florida hospitals, down from 9,015 on Monday and from 11,105 on Jan. 25.

The new data also showed that 1,319 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 1,346 on Monday.

