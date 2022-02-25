COVID-19 hospitalizations keep dropping across Florida

article

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 continues to drop.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported that 3,358 inpatients had COVID-19. As a comparison, the number was 4,123 on Monday.

The new data also showed that 562 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 686 on Monday.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surged in late December and early January as the highly contagious omicron variant spread across the state. But cases and hospitalizations have steadily decreased in recent weeks.

