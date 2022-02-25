CPAC: Conservative speakers put Biden at fault for war in Ukraine

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is in full swing in Orlando with many big names in the Republican Party taking the stage.

Regardless of the topic being discussed on the stage, nearly every speaker addressed the war in Ukraine. Every conservative speaker putting fault on President Joe Biden.

"America was in a better place," said Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as he recalled what he saw during the Donald Trump administration. "We’ve seen a Russian dictator now terrorize the Ukrainian people because America didn’t have the resolve like we did four years prior."

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: People pick out stickers laying on a table during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. CPAC, which began in 1974, is an annual politic Expand

Pompeo mentioned the need to put America first around the globe. Something he feels has been lost under the Biden Administration. Many of the concepts he mentioned were reiterated by his peers.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. CPAC, which began in 1974, is an annual political conferenc Expand



"The people of Ukraine are inspiring," said Senator Marco Rubio

Senator Rubio commended the people of Ukraine for standing up for their freedoms.

"You have 70-year-old men, elderly women, and young children taking up arms prepared to sacrifice everything," said Rubio.

He tied their resolve to debates going on here at home. Calling on the CPAC crowd to reinvigorate the American spirit.

"Freedom and liberty are being threatened again, but, no one here is being asked to die. No one is being asked to take up arms. We are being asked to win elections and to speak out and to raise our voices and call it out for what it is and what is happening," said Rubio.

