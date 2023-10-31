Creed to reunite on tour for first time in 12 years; 3 Florida dates on the schedule
Everyone thought Creed took its "One Last Breath" in 2013 – but the Florida-based band is back!
The "With Arms Wide Open" rockers announced they have reunited and will be hitting the road again in 2024, the band's first tour in 12 years. The 40-date tour kicks off in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024, and ends in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sept. 28, 2024.
3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, Big Wreck and Finger Eleven are all on tap as special guests for select cities.
Creed, which originated in Tallahassee in 1994, is scheduled to visit the Sunshine State for three shows in 2024:
- Sept. 20: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater, Tampa
- Sept. 21: iThink Financial Amphitheater, West Palm Beach
- Sept. 24: Daily's Place, Jacksonville
THE WOODLANDS, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Brian Marshall, Mark Tremonti, Scott Phillips and Scott Stapp Rockpit presents Creed in concert at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on September 25, 2009 in The Woodlands, Texas. (Photo by Victor Spinelli/WireImag
3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven will join Creed in Tampa and West Palm Beach, while Tonic and Finger Eleven are scheduled to open in Jacksonville.
The presale went live Tuesday morning, with tickets on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.
Creed also recently announced two Summer of '99 Cruises setting sail from Miami and Port Canaveral in April 2024. Both are sold out, but the waitlist is still open.
