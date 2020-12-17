FOX 35 Week of Giving
video

FOX 35 Week of Giving

All week, FOX 35 has been helping to raise money for the Salvation Army. Friday marks the conclusion of the Week of Giving.

Disney cancel cruises through January 31
video

Disney cancel cruises through January 31

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to not cruise because of high risk for exposure to COVID-19. Disney has announced it is canceling cruises through January 31, 2020/

Red Kettle campaign going virtual
video

Red Kettle campaign going virtual

Familiar sounds of the holiday season, such as Salvation Army bell ringers, will be silenced this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, there are still ways to help.

Biggest Packers fans south of Green Bay
video

Biggest Packers fans south of Green Bay

FOX 35's David Martin visits what is arguably some of the biggest Green Bay Packers fans in Florida. In Leesburg, fans gather at a backyard replica of Lambeau Field.

How to have a safe Halloween 2020
video

How to have a safe Halloween 2020

Halloween is just over a month away and many children will be hitting the streets to go trick-or-treating. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released outlines.