Taste of Epcot International Festival of the Arts
The Taste of Epcot International Festival of the Arts is in full swing at Walt Disney World. Chefs share their unique take on international cuisine.
Return of live performances in Orlando
The Orlando Ballet's return to the stage continues at the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center.
FOX 35 Week of Giving
All week, FOX 35 has been helping to raise money for the Salvation Army. Friday marks the conclusion of the Week of Giving.
Disney cancel cruises through January 31
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to not cruise because of high risk for exposure to COVID-19. Disney has announced it is canceling cruises through January 31, 2020/
Open container event in Downtown Sanford
A weekend event in Downtown Sanford will allow visitors to carry open containers.
One-on-one with Lacey Evans
WWE superstar Lacey Evans is one of the best in the ring, but she's also an American hero.
Festival of Trees returns to Orlando Museum of Art
The Festival of Trees is returning to the Orlando Museum of Art but there will be enhanced safety measures.
Red Kettle campaign going virtual
Familiar sounds of the holiday season, such as Salvation Army bell ringers, will be silenced this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, there are still ways to help.
Orlando to allow drinking in streets for Halloween
Halloween is days away and the City of Orlando has announced it will permit drinking in the streets to allow for social distancing.
Orlando Ballet begins season on Thursday
The Orlando Ballet is returning to the stage this week and it will be the first to perform a show in front of a live audience.
Dr. Phillips Center holding Frontyard Festival
Socially distanced concerts are coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
Robert Redford's son James dies at 58 of liver cancer
James Redford, a filmmaker, activist and son of actor Robert Redford, has died at the age of 58 due to bile-duct cancer in his liver. He had battled with liver disease for more than 30 years.
Biggest Packers fans south of Green Bay
FOX 35's David Martin visits what is arguably some of the biggest Green Bay Packers fans in Florida. In Leesburg, fans gather at a backyard replica of Lambeau Field.
Mark Cuban donates $50,000 to each of the Los Angeles deputies shot in ambush attack
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban donated $50,000 to each of the families of the two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were wounded in an ambush attack last month.
Broadway shows to return to Orlando in April
Broadway shows will not return to Orlando until next year. The Doctor Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announced that shows have been delayed until April 2021.
Brick-or-Treat at LEGOLAND Florida
While many theme parks have canceled Halloween events, LEGOLAND Florida has a full slate of activities.
Tom Cruise going to space in 2021 to film movie with help of Elon Musk's SpaceX, Shuttle Almanac says
The movie doesn’t yet have a title or plot.
‘The Masked Singer’ season 4 takes flight with the Snow Owls
The Snow Owls from the “The Masked Singer” is sure to have everyone seeing double.
How to have a safe Halloween 2020
Halloween is just over a month away and many children will be hitting the streets to go trick-or-treating. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released outlines.
FOX celebrating culture, representation for Latinx Heritage Month
Latinx Heritage Month begins Sept. 15, and to celebrate the rich culture of the Latinx community, FOX’s “TV For All” campaign will shine a light on the importance of representation.