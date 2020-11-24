Crews remove small plane that crashed into lake in New Smyrna Beach

Two occupants of a small plane that crashed in New Smyrna Beach early Tuesday evening managed to walk away from the wreckage with minor injuries, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, crews went out to the site to pull the wreckage from the water.

Units with the New Smyrna Beach Fire Rescue arrived at the scene near Luna Belle Lane and N. Airport Rd. just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The plane crashed in a lake in the Venetian Bay community.

The two onboard the plane were treated for their injuries at the scene. The plane’s tail was visible in the middle of the lake.

Investigators said the pilot, who was flying into New Smyrna Beach Municipal Airport from Ohio, told them that the plane experienced engine trouble. Fire Rescue and Beach Patrol officers were able to escort the two occupants to shore on a paddle board.

This is a developing story. FOX 35 News has a crew at the scene gathering more information. Check back for updates.