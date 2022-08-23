Expand / Collapse search

Crist defeats Fried to win Florida's Democratic primary for governor

Published 
Updated 11:38PM
Associated Press

Former Governor Charlie Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the democratic bid for governor -- and to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

LAKE MARY, Fla. - U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run.

Crist defeated Nikki Fried, the state agriculture commissioner. She staked out a more progressive campaign and was particularly vocal in defending abortion and LGBTQ rights. The 44-year-old hoped to compete to become Florida's first female governor. In a sign of the party's meager standing in Florida, she's currently the only Democrat holding statewide office. 

In selecting Crist in the race for governor, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party's establishment who viewed him as the safest choice. The 66-year-old has already served one term as governor, running as a Republican at the time before gravitating toward Democrats. His moderate stances could appeal to voters in Florida's teeming suburbs as Democrats seek to reverse a losing pattern in a state that was once seen as a perennial political battleground.

Former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination in Florida's governor's race, and will compete against current Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried lost her primary challenge against Charlie Crist in bid for Florida governor. Crist will face Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

But the race ultimately centered on the political future of DeSantis, who emerged from a narrow victory four years ago to become one of the most prominent figures in GOP politics. His hands-off approach to the pandemic and eagerness to lean into divides over race, gender and LGBTQ rights have resonated with many Republican voters who see DeSantis as a natural heir to former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis' reelection effort is widely assumed to be a precursor to a presidential run in 2024, adding to a sense of urgency among Democrats to blunt his rise now. 

