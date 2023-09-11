Crocodile born without eyes proves 'he's gonna do just fine' at Florida wildlife sanctuary: 'So far, so good'

At a wildlife sanctuary in South Florida, a unique and resilient creature has taken up residents – a crocodile born without eyes.

The baby croc, appropriately named Vision, was born on May 10 and was gifted to the Everglades Outpost Wildlife Sanctuary in Homestead, the facility said on social media. The sanctuary didn't announce Vision's arrival until recently because they were unsure of his prognosis, but it's "so far, so good" for the crocodile, they said.

Photo: Everglades Outpost Wildlife Sanctuary

Even though Vision doesn't have eyes, he still has full use of his other functions and senses – especially his hunger.

"He's very snappy when it comes to his food, which is a good thing," the sanctuary said.

The crocodile eats three pinky mice a day and continues to navigate its enclosure, which is kept simple for him to learn what's inside since he's blind.

"Being born without eyes is usually a big indicator, too, that there might be some brain damage," the sanctuary said, adding that the shape of Vision's skull has a bit of a dome to it, meaning there might have been some enlargement of the brain.

Photo: Everglades Outpost Wildlife Sanctuary

For now, Vision is being kept under the sanctuary's "very close eye," but they "think that he's gonna do just fine," Everglades Outpost Wildlife Sanctuary said.