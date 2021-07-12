Crowds across Florida rally to support protests in Cuba, videos show

Crowds across Florida are gathering to show support for protesters in Cuba that are standing up against their government after food shortages and high prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of Cubans marched on Havana’s Malecon promenade and elsewhere on the island Sunday to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis, in one of biggest anti-government demonstrations in memory.

Many young people took part in the afternoon protest in the capital, which disrupted traffic until police moved in after several hours and broke up the march when a few protesters threw rocks. Police initially trailed behind as protesters chanted "Freedom," "Enough" and "Unite." One motorcyclist pulled out a U.S. flag, but it was snatched from him by others.

Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, as it suffers the consequences of U.S. sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

President Joe Biden released a statement on the unrest on Monday:

"We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba's authoritarian regime. The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected. The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves."

Meanwhile, thousands of Cubans in Florida have gathered to stand with Cuban protesters.

For example, Storyful reported that an estimated 5,000 people took part in demonstrations in Miami's Little Havana on Sunday. A video from the Miami Police Department shows police officers interacting with the crowd.

Another video from Miami's Little Havana, credited to @SantiagoGlory on Twitter via Storyful, shows protesters on Sunday chanting in support of the anti-government protests being held in Cuba.

Then, a video from Tampa on Sunday by The_hashtag_boy via Storyful showed hundreds in Tampa rallying along the Dale Mabry Highway in support of Cuban protesters.

These rallies continued into Monday, as FOX 35 reporter Dave Puglisi spotted Cubans in Orlando expressing their support for their loved ones in Cuba.

