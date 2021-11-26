Cruise lines offer Black Friday deals in effort to bounce back business

Cruise lines are offering big Black Friday deals. One travel agent told FOX 35 News her phone has been ringing off the hook with people looking to take advantage of Black Friday cruise deals.

"This is the first time we’ve taken advantage of this and I will do it every year from here on out."

Stacey Collinson booked her first cruise since the pandemic, and she struck Black Friday gold. "We saved about $800," said Collinson, who lives in Orlando.

Cruise lines are offering Black Friday mega-deals as they try to bring back guests after months of not going out to sea.

"People have been holding onto their vacation money for months if not years now to spend and so now’s the time to do it," said Angela Hughes, of Trips and Ships Travel Luxury.

Each cruise line is offering something different. FOX 35 News found some Carnival cruises for as low as $114 per person. Norwegian Cruise Line is offering free excursions and add-ons like an open bar and specialty dining. Royal Caribbean is offering 30% off all guests.

Some deals end at midnight, but most continue through Cyber Monday, and maybe even beyond.

"You’re going to continue to see those as well even outside of Black Friday as cruises continue to emerge and reopen," said Hughes.

Stacey Collinson says now that she’s booked on Black Friday, she’s never going back.

"We could book basically two vacations on a Black Friday for the same price as one if we did it consistently every Black Friday."

Travel experts say a lot of Black Friday deals will continue through the weekend for hotels and resorts too.

