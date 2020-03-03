Cruise lines to have additional enhanced screening measures amid coronavirus fears, association announces

article

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced on Tuesday that additional enhanced screening measures will be in place as a response to the spread of COVID-19.

They said that their CLIA members, several of which operate out of Port Canaveral, must enact the following changes:

Deny boarding to all persons who have traveled from or through airports in South Korea, Iran, China, including Hong Kong and Macau, and any municipality in Italy subject to lockdown or quarantine measures by the Italian Government, as designated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, within 14 days prior to embarkation.

Deny boarding to all persons who, within 14 days prior to embarkation, have had contact with, or helped care for, anyone suspected or diagnosed as having COVID-19, or who are currently subject to health monitoring for possible exposure to COVID-19.

Conduct pre-boarding screening necessary to effectuate these prevention measures. Enhanced screening and initial medical support are to be provided, as needed, to any persons exhibiting symptoms of suspected COVID-19.

Carnival Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean International are just one of many cruise lines in the CLIA. Port Canaveral is also a partner of the CLIA.

The CLIA said that they will closely monitor for new developments related to COVID-19 and will modify these policies as necessary.

“The adoption of these measures further demonstrates the cruise industry’s unique ability to respond quickly as circumstances evolve,” said Kelly Craighead, President and CEO of CLIA. “We remain in close contact with local governments around the world, and while we regret that these changes will result in the denial of boarding for some of our guests, travelers should know that their health and safety is the absolute priority for the industry.”

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) announced on Tuesday that three people so far have tested 'presumptive positive' for the coronavirus. The CDC has confirmed that two of those three have the virus, otherwise known as COVID-19. The newest patient is from Hillsborough County, where a 20-year-old woman with a travel history to Italy is quarantined at home. The newest patient is said to be a travel companion of the woman. The other patient is a 60-year-old Manatee County man, who does not have a travel history to an area of concern and he also remains under isolation at home.

