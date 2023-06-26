Cruise passenger rescued after going overboard Royal Caribbean ship from Florida: officials

A passenger was rescued after going overboard on Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas ship over the weekend.

The rescue happened when the ship was southeast of the Dominican Republic Sunday afternoon, cruise guests told FOX 35 News.

Ship crew members immediately alerted local authorities about the incident, which led to a search for the passenger, the cruise line said in a statement. The guest was ultimately found and brought back on board the ship.

Royal Caribbean said its care team is providing help and support to the guest and the party they were traveling with.

The cruise line did not release any other details out of respect for the passenger and their family's privacy.

According to Cruise Mapper, a website that tracks cruise itineraries, the ship left Port Canaveral, Florida on June 23 on an 8-day trip to the southern Caribbean.

The ship is expected to return to Florida on July 1.