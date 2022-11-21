Florida man angry over lost keys attacks woman, begins shooting inside bar, deputies say

Content warning: The surveillance video above – released by authorities – may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised.

A Florida man upset that he lost his car keys walked into a Palm Coast bar and pointed a gun at a woman's head and then started shooting at people inside the bar before those inside the bar tackled him to the ground, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Deputies responded to the Smiles Nite Club on Palm Harbor Village Way shortly after midnight on Sunday after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting inside the bar. When they arrived, law enforcement found the suspect, 30-year-old Connor Anderson, in a nearby parking lot, armed with a 9mm Glock handgun, deputies said.

Witnesses told deputies that Anderson had been at the bar with a woman when he became upset because he couldn't find his keys. The man then left the venue and came back inside with a gun and placed the woman in a headlock, and held the gun to her head, deputies said.

When customers tried to intervene, Anderson fired the gun six times at several people at the bar before other customers tackled him to the ground, deputies said. Remarkably, no one was hurt in the shooting, according to a release.

"It is amazing this dirtbag did not kill or seriously injure anyone during his moment of rage over something as small as his car keys."

MORE FLORIDA HEADLINES:

"It is amazing this dirtbag did not kill or seriously injure anyone during his moment of rage over something as small as his car keys. Violence is never the answer and alcohol and guns never mix well," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "Anderson will be learning that the hard way as he sits in jail at the Green Roof Inn. I also commend the patrons that intervened and immediately called us. Putting themselves in danger in this case saved many lives."

Anderson was arrested and booked into jail on six counts of shooting into or throwing deadly missiles, three counts of aggravated assault, battery, using a firearm while under the influence of alcoholic beverages, and improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms.

(Photo via Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $542,000 bond.