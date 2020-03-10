Dangerous rip currents Tuesday

A high risk of rip currents continues for all East Central Florida beaches on Tuesday.

Dangerous rip currents are expected from Brevard to Coastal Volusia and Flagler counties.

A high rip current advisory is in effect until 7:00 PM, with the greatest threat between 12:30 PM and 6:30 PM due to tidal effects.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, and can sweep strong swimmers into deep water.

It is advised to stay in knee-level water, and not go any further into the ocean.

If caught in a rip current, relax and float.

If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline.