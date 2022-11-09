Expand / Collapse search

Dangerous tides destroy Florida beachfront backyard ahead of Hurricane Nicole

By FOX 35 News Staff
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The backyard of a home in Volusia County was nearly destroyed Wednesday as dangerous ocean waves from Hurricane Nicole made their way to the eastern coastline. 

The beachfront home, located in Wilbur-by-the-Sea, appears to have lost most of its backyard as Hurricane Nicole brings in high tides ahead of its landfall in Florida. 

Volusia County issued a mandatory curfew Wednesday from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Thursday as Hurricane Nicole prepares to make landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. 

The storm is already wreaking havoc on other parts of Volusia County — like Daytona Beach Shores where a beach safety building has collapsed.

A mandatory evacuation was issued for Volusia County residents which went into effect Wednesday at 9 a.m. for the following people: 

  • Residents who live east of the Intracoastal Waterway
  • Mobile and manufactured home dwellers east of Interstate 95
  • Residents who live in low-lying areas and other areas prone to flooding
  • Residents of any campsites and RV parks