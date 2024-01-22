Winter Park student athlete honored with national award: 'It’s not why you do it, but the recognition is nice'

A Winter Park student-athlete was honored for his leadership both on and off the field.

"I was pulled outside, and I thought I was in trouble and my lax coach was talking to me, and I was absolutely shocked. I didn’t expect this. I wasn’t even aware of the organization. I’m blessed to win this award but very shocked," David Hull said.

Cheers and applaud as David, a junior and student-athlete at Trinity Prep walked through doors Wednesday morning to receive the national Making a Difference On and Off the Field award.

"It was fun watching him walk through the door because his brother and I were like, 'he’s so phased. He has no idea what’s going on, and it made it really special," David’s dad, Bill Hull, said.

David was recognized for not only being a star on the basketball and lacrosse field but also a champion in the game of life.

The special moment was an opportunity to thank David for everything he does for his community, which ultimately leaves a positive impression on all those he interacts with.

"It’s great, obviously. It’s not why you do it, but the recognition is nice. I don’t know there’s been a lot of people that helped me get there," David said.

FOX 35's Morgan Parrish asked leaders at Trinity Prep what words they would use to describe David.

"Humble, mentor, just kind, empathetic. I see the way he interacts with all of our students. We have 6 through 12th grade so a leader is another word that comes to mind," Athletic Director Colin Sullivan said.

"I mean you can’t even start to imagine how proud, I got an email from the assistant athletic director and I sent it to my husband, and we were like, look what they’re doing for David. It's such a wonderful feeling. We know our kids. A great kid, but to know that other people think he’s a wonderful young man, we’re so proud," David’s mother, Blair Hull, said.

January is National Mentor Month. David shared why he chooses to mentor kids on the field, in school and in his church community.

"I helped coach a flag football team and it was so small but seeing middle schoolers look up to me, it was big and someone’s always watching so it’s important to set the best example you can," David said.

David is offering up some wise words of advice for the next generation of mentors, following in his footsteps.

"Every moment counts. You’re only in high school once, but do things you’ll look back and be proud of," he said.