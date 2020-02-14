Daytona 500 sells out for 5th straight year

article

The Daytona 500 is a sellout for the fifth consecutive year.

All reserved grandstand seats have been purchased for the 62nd running of “The Great American Race," the Daytona International Speedway announced Thursday.

Track president Chip Wile says “we have the most loyal and passionate fans in sports and we are forever grateful for their support.”

If you are still hoping to go, there is hope: some specialty tickets remain, including access to premium hospitality areas, the infield and the pre-race concert featuring country/pop star Darius Rucker.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be attending the event. Trump will serve as grand marshal and give the command for drivers to start their engines.

As far as other pre-race celebrities, fans could catch a glimpse of retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will serve as honorary starter and wave the green flag. WWE star Sheamus will serve as honorary pace car driver and lead the field to the green flag. Nalani Quintello, acclaimed vocalist with the United States Air Force Band, will sing the national anthem.

DAYTONA 500 on FOX: Pre-race coverage begins at 1 p.m. Sunday on FOX 35 followed by the race at 2:30 p.m. Good Day Orlando will be live from the Daytona International Speedway that morning between 7 and 10 a.m.