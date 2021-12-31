Daytona Beach celebrates 15 years of NYE on Main Street

Main Street in Daytona Beach expects thousands to watch the ball drop at midnight. The event, lost to COVID-19 last year, has made a triumphant return.

"I get goosebumps thinking about that," said Al Smith, Event Director for Main Street Merchant Association.

Main Street was shut down from the A1A to Peninsula Dr. for the festivities now in their 15th year.

"We’ve got a ball drop, fireworks at midnight. We’ve got about 20 food trucks serving people food. Stilt walkers. Things for kids to do. It’s just a lot of fun," said Smith.

It also brings much-needed support to local businesses. The event has become the second-largest Main Street event besides Bike Week.

"Not only do they get business tonight, but hopefully they’ll game customers for the rest of the year," said Smith.

Fireworks will launch by the beach just after midnight where hundreds from all over the world spent the final hours of 2021.

"We love it," said Andres Niese. "It’s the most famous beach in the world."

Niese flew in from Germany to be with friends after months apart due to the international travel ban. They say they will be avoiding the large crowds as Omicron surges. Others will be taking caution as well.

"There’s always a concern but at the same time you have to live your life," said Jordan Creel. "Here’s hoping that this upcoming one will be better than the two we just had. Get back to normalcy."

