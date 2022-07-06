Daytona Beach Pier reopens for fishing

A staple in Daytona Beach is back. The fishing section of the Daytona Beach Pier has reopened following repairs to pilings and cross bracings.

The century-old pier has taken hits from a number of storms like Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and fires, yet it still stands. In 2009, the city took operational control of the pier, when it underwent a refurbishment. In the summer of 2012, the Daytona Beach Pier reopened featuring the restaurant Joe's Crab Shack.

Parking

There are several parking options in the vicinity of the Daytona Beach Pier. Breaker's Oceanfront Park

Pier visitors can park in the metered parking lot at Breaker's Oceanfront Park , which is at the base of the pier (on the corner of Main Street and Ocean Avenue). The cost is $1.25 per hour and there are two, automated payment stations that accept cash and credit cards.

There is a valet parking option at Breaker's Oceanfront Park. The cost is $10 for the entire day.

Additional Parking Nearby

There is a large, privately-owned parking lot, just north of the Daytona Beach Pier on Ocean Avenue and Atlantic Avenue. The cost is $10 for the entire day.

Peabody Auditorium's parking lot on Wild Olive near Main Street. The cost is $1.25 per hour and there is an automated payment station that accepts cash and credit cards.

Fishing

Fishing is allowed on the east end pier. There is no cost to fish and fishing licenses are not required.