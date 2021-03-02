Daytona Beach preparing for Spring Break 2021

The most famous beach is also famous for its spring break.

Once Bike Week kicks off this weekend, that will mark the official start of Spring Break 2021 in Daytona Beach.

Volusia County spokesperson Kate Sark said the city is prepared.

"Ready for whatever is going to happen, and it's all hands on deck and do whatever needs to be done so that people are able to enjoy their time here but also stay safe," she said.

Unlike in years past, expect Beach Patrol on the sand and overhead with drones in the air, spacing people out.

Volusia County is expecting to see just as many people as they would if there was not a pandemic going on, so they're asking people to follow the usual rules of no dogs and no booze.

"We do have people out there that will be reminding people and asking them to try and respect other people's space," Sark added, "to make sure that we're kind of following those guidelines and making sure that everyone is able to have a good time."

She said they hope to accommodate all those people.

"But it really depends on individuals following the rules: not bringing alcohol on the beach, trying to space out a little bit, not be too rowdy, swim in front of a lifeguard tower -- all those little things that ensure that it's a positive experience for everyone."

