Daytona International Speedway says Coke Zero 400 will be full capacity

The Daytona International Speedway said there will be no restrictions on the number of fans allowed at the Coke Zero 400 in late August.



"Families and race fans and sports fans -- they’re setting their summer calendars now. They’re setting their budget now for where they are going to go, what are they going to do," said new track president Frank Kelleher.

Although the speedway has hosted several events since the pandemic hit, they have been operating at limited capacity. Last year’s Coke Zero was 25%.

Kelleher said fans are a big part of the action.



"They’re ready for the excitement to be back in the stands and will be here to host them," he said.

Businesses like Dahlia Mexican Kitchen, which is located across from the speedway, are excited to hear the news.

"Absolutely especially from a business point of view you definitely want more people in the area so you’ll have more people indoors," said manager Cesar Miery Teran.

He said he thinks more people are comfortable at major events with vaccines rolled out.

"You see a lot more peace of mind and crowds really, so it’s really nice to see a lot of people are feeling a lot better about it too," he said.

