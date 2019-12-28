Daytona police department offering free women's self-defense class

article

The Daytona Beach Police Department will be offering a free self-defense class for women to teach them techniques on how to protect themselves.

According to the Daytona News-Journal, the Simple Self Defense for Women workshop will teach women how to recognize dangerous situations and how to escape attacks.

"It’s basically quick techniques that can separate you from a bad guy and give you the opportunity to create distance between you and the bad guy,” Bernard Daven, a Daytona Beach police training sergeant, told the News-Journal. “If you’re creating that distance you have the ability to run. If the bad guy does happen to catch you and re engage you, you can apply some of the techniques you learned.”

The all-ages class is being offered on Jan. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at police headquarters, located at 129 Valor Blvd.

Space is limited and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants are required to register for the event in advance.

To register, go HERE.