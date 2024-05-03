Deadly shooting of Daytona Beach teen still unsolved a year later

A year has passed since the tragic shooting death of Frederick Cooper, a teenager from Daytona Beach, Florida, who was fatally gunned down while walking a friend home.

Despite the passage of time, the perpetrator remains at large, leaving Cooper's family grappling with lingering pain and unanswered questions.

"I'm still hurting," Tonya Jackson, Cooper's aunt, expressed, reflecting the family's ongoing anguish.

Describing her nephew as a non-troublemaker who was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, Jackson emphasized Cooper's amiable nature and easygoing personality.

The incident occurred on Hudson St., with the suspected shooter last seen near Martin Luther King Blvd. Recent efforts by the Daytona Beach Police Department to reignite interest in the case via social media serve as a reminder of the unresolved nature of Cooper's death.

Jackson's fiancé, Michael Markland, revealed the toll the unsolved case has taken on her, noting how seemingly innocuous triggers can prompt emotional distress. Markland described instances where Jackson is deeply affected by reminders of her nephew, highlighting the enduring impact of the tragedy.

"She will hear a song she could see at another young man, walking a certain way, dressed a certain way with a certain hairstyle, and she automatically just snapped like that and just start crying," he explained.

Amid growing frustration over the lack of progress in the investigation, Cooper's family remains hopeful for closure. However, they acknowledge the challenges faced by law enforcement and recognize the broader context of ongoing criminal investigations within the community.

With the case seemingly growing colder with each passing day, authorities urge anyone with information related to the shooting to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Despite the difficulties, Cooper's family continues to advocate for justice, hoping for resolution and closure in the wake of their devastating loss.