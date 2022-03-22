DeLand man accused of beating homeowner, claimed it was his house

Investigators with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a DeLand man after they say he beat up a homeowner claiming the home was his.

Deputies responded to the home off South Spring Garden Avenue Saturday night.

The 69-year-old victim’s daughter-in-law called 911 saying her father-in-law was badly beaten and was barely able to talk.

Dispatcher: "He’s not really responding normally?"

Caller: "No, he’s like incoherent."

Investigators said Jose Cruz Rios was heavily intoxicated and continued to claim the home as his. The report states the address he thought he was at was about a mile away. Rios’ claims can be heard on the 911 call.

Suspect: "This is my house."

Caller: "No, it’s not your house."

Dispatcher: "Is he thinking that he’s at his own house?"

Caller: "Yeah, I don’t know why he said that he’s at his house"

The victim was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert. Meanwhile, the suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and battery on a person over 65.

