Florida man, 78, shoots, kills neighbor who was doing yard work in DeLeon Springs: deputies

A man was shot and killed by his neighbor while doing yard work in Volusia County Sunday evening, deputies said.

Edward Druzolowski, 78, was arrested and booked into the Volusia County jail overnight on a charge of second-degree murder, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Shortly after 7 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Alameda Drive near State Road 11 in DeLeon Springs after receiving two 911 calls regarding a shooting.

According to deputies, the 42-year-old victim – later identified as Brian Ford – was trimming tree limbs along the fence line between 1880 and 1890 Alameda Drive when Druzolowski confronted him about being on his property.

Druzolowski told investigators he threatened to shoot Ford, and when Ford didn’t leave, he shot him, authorities said.

Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Druzolowski is being held in the Volusia County jail without bond pending a first appearance which is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday.

