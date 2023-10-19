Deltona CVS armed robbery suspect at large after threatening pharmacist with note for narcotics, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

The Volusia Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect from an armed robbery of a CVS Pharmacy in Deltona.

The man handed a note to a pharmacist at the store on Providence Boulevard that said, "This is an armed robbery … I will shoot," deputies said on Facebook. The note also included a list of narcotics the man requested, which were provided in a brown paper bag.

The man is being described as a younger Black male who is between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-8, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. He was wearing a brown jacket, white polo shirt, blue jeans and white shows.



He was also wearing a face mask and has several distinctive tattoos, including a cross between his eyes and other unknown symbols under both eyes and cheek bones.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective McIntosh at AMcIntosh@volusiasheriff.gov or call the non-emergency number at 386-248-1777.