Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg rallies supporters in Orlando

One of the Democratic presidential hopefuls stopped in Orlando on Tuesday to rally voters ahead of the Florida primaries.

Instead of visiting states participating in Super Tuesday, Michael Bloomberg is making three stops around the Sunshine State.

Bloomberg spoke to supporters in downtown Orlando on Tuesday afternoon -- all while people in 14 states and one U.S. territory head to the polls. The former Mayor of New York City has planned stops in Miami and West Palm Beach as well.

With an introduction by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Bloomberg touched briefly on topics such as gun violence.

"In this country, this year, 40,000 people will either commit suicide or get killed with handguns," he said.

While people are fearing the spread of the coronavirus, he says gun violence is a 'virus' in its own way.

"I'm not suggesting we don't have to worry about the virus, but we have a virus taking over this country and we have to do something about it."

The timing of his visit has many wondering if that’s an indication that regardless of how he does Tuesday, Bloomberg has no plans of dropping out.

Former State Representative Dick Batchelor told FOX 35 News:

"It's going to be a very interesting decision for him to make, of course he’s staying in the race. He’ll stay in through Super Tuesday and see if he’s got the delegate county, but he’s got the money to stay in."

Batchelor says if Bloomberg performs poorly he may have to decide whether he wants to stay in the race and spend money on himself or end his campaign and support Biden.

Following his Orlando rally, Bloomberg says he will head to the Pulse memorial before going to his last stop in West Palm Beach.

