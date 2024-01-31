Dentist aims to tackle concussion rate with science-backed mouthguard

As many as 3.8 million concussions occur each year, according to a study from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

With concussions and brain health now in the spotlight among football players and other athletes, a dentist is working to make physical contact sports safer, and a former Florida athlete is praising the product.

For under $60, the PowerPlus Mouthguard claims to prevent concussions. Based on science and the physiological position of your jaw, dentist and creator Dr. Michael Hutchison said the product is a game-changer.

"There’s a 99.8% chance that you will not get a concussion when your jaw is in that position," said Hutchison. "I knew that there was a mechanism in the body, that if it’s put in the right spot, it would dissipate the forces of concussion and send them elsewhere and not to your brain."

MORE HEADLINES:

Keeping your jaw in that physiological position is key, Hutchison said. Invented first for TMJ patients, Hutchison said his findings were too good not to apply the same concept to athletes.

"Physiologic jaw position strengthens your neck. It also increases the muscle function in all of your body," said Hutchison. "You can run faster, jump higher… having it on the lower teeth opens up your airways, so you increase your oxygen intake."

PowerPlus Mouthguard

Marques Ogden is a big fan of the PowerPlus Mouthguard. The former NFL offensive tackle and center for the Jacksonville Jaguars has taken his fair share of hits. Some, he said, have resulted in concussions.

"I can think of at least five that I had between high school and college, and then probably another two or three in the NFL," Ogden said. "When I was playing there wasn’t a lot of talk about concussions, there wasn’t a protocol."

With multiple brain scans under his belt, Ogden said this small, inexpensive tool could make a world of difference for future football players.

"If the game has evolved everywhere else, it’s a natural progression to evolve when it comes to a mouthguard," Ogden said.

For more information on the PowerPlus Mouthguard, head to https://powerplusmouthguard.com/.