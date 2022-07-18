'Deplorable living conditions': Several dead dogs found inside cages in Florida man's Edgewater home

article

A Florida man is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after several dead dogs were found inside his home in Edgewater.

Police officers responded to William J. Demichick's home on Friday and said they discovered three dead dogs inside cages, and a fourth dog – a small black Labrador retriever – needing emergency medical assistance. The fourth dog ultimately died, according to a Facebook post by law enforcement, which included photos of the home's "deplorable" conditions.

Warning: Photos of the home below are graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

The City of Edgewater Police Department was notified of several deceased dogs inside William J. Demchick's home. The EPD says "the residency was in deplorable living conditions." Source: The City of Edgewater Police Department Facebook post.

Edgewater police officers said the dogs and owner were living in horrific conditions. Mold and dried feces were found on the floors, walls were deteriorating, and there were numerous piles of trash, according to reports. Officers said they also found a room filled with empty alcohol bottles and boxes.

Officers had to enter the home in fully covered bodysuits and while using oxygen air cylinders in order to locate the dogs.

Demchick was arrested and booked into the Volusia County Brand Jail on four counts of animal cruelty. He was booked into the Volusia County Jail on a $40,000 bond.