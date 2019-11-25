Deputies continue search for mother of newborn abandoned at Orlando apartment complex

Deputies in Orange County are still searching for the mother of a newborn baby that was abandoned at an Orlando apartment complex over the weekend.

Orange County Fire Rescue told FOX 35 that the baby was found at the Bella Vista Place Apartments on Silkwood Circle around 1 p.m. on Saturday. The baby, who was crying and lying in a Converse shoe box when found, is only several days old. A letter was left with the baby and asked for somebody to take care of it.

The infant was taken to a hospital and is said to be in good condition. It is now under the care of the Department of Children and Families.

No arrests have been made in connection to this case so far but deputies are looking to identify the child's mother.

This is just one of several times in the last two years that a baby's life has been put at risk by being left on an Orlando doorstep. This action is criminal abandonment, said authorities.

Florida has 'Safe Haven laws,' which means that a week-old can be dropped off at a hospital or fire station without any consequence. However, the infant must be left with an actual person.

“All of those children that are not safely surrendered, that are left in a situation that's dangerous, almost half of them perish. It's really important that someone is there to take the child into their care,” said Carrie Proudfit, spokeswoman for Orange County Fire Rescue. If abuse or neglect is indicated in this case, action from law enforcement can be taken.