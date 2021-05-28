Deltona woman wakes to find naked stranger in bedroom, deputies say

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old man after they say he broke into a home and stood naked in a woman’s bedroom.

Deputies responded to the undisclosed address of the home around 3:30 a.m. Thursday after a woman called 911 in a panic.

"Hi, can you help me right now? Someone is in my house!" the woman told the 911 dispatcher.

The woman said a man, later identified as Franklyn Sanchez Arroyo, knocked on her door around 1:30 a.m. and said, "he saw her taking out the trash over the course of a few days and wanted to talk with her."



She told deputies she did not open the door and told him to leave before going back to bed.

"I don’t know how he got in. All my doors were locked. Oh my God, I’m so terrified," she told the dispatcher.

She said around 3:30 a.m. she woke up to the man standing in the doorway of her bedroom naked while staring at her, according to the incident report.

Investigators said the victim’s screams scared off the suspect who was later found in some bushes by responding deputies.

Arroyo was charged with burglary, indecent exposure, stalking, and resisting an officer without violence. His bond was set at $153,500.

