Deputies: Florida church volunteer accused of sexually battering child, more victims possible

A DeLand man is behind after being accused of sexual battery of a child, and authorities are trying to find out if there are more victims.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Emmett L. Boykins on Wednesday afternoon. He remains held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

According to deputies, Boykins previously worked at Stetson University and volunteered at churches in the DeLand area.

"The investigation revealed he had supervised and potentially unsupervised access to children," the sheriff's office wrote in a press release.

Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have information on more possible victims should call the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

