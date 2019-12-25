Deputies: Florida man accused of entering home, grabbing young girl by hand on Christmas Eve

An Ormond Beach man is behind bars after deputies say he entered a home on Christmas Eve and grabbed an 11-year-old girl by the hand. Deputies say this happened after attempting to burglarize a second home nearby.

Steven M. Hasugulgum, 21, was arrested on Tuesday.

According to deputies, Hasugulgum was outside a home on Myrtle Jo Drive Tuesday evening when the 11-year-old victim opened the rear sliding glass door and stepped out.

"Hasugulgum approached her, put his finger to his lips and told her to 'Shh,' the Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect then followed her into the house as she went back inside. That's when deputies say he grabbed her hand and pulled her toward him.

"The girl's father heard something, came to see what was happening and chased Hasugulgum from the house. Responding deputies and Ormond Beach police officers set up a perimeter, and a Sheriff's Office K-9 unit began tracking for the suspect. The incident was captured on home surveillance video, which allowed deputies to see the suspect," they said.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Deltona man shoots sister, is then fatally shot by deputies, sheriff's office says

About 40 minutes later, a woman at a home in the area reported seeing someone trying to open her locked front door.

"She went to check, opened the door, and was met by a stranger who met the description of Hasugulgum, acting erratic and holding a hammer," deputies said.

After asking Hasugulgum if she could help him, she relocked her door. At that point, deputies say he ran to her SUV and tried to open it. That's when the woman hit a panic alarm and he fled.

Deputies spotted Hasugulgum a short time later back on Myrtle Jo Drive and took him into custody.

MORE NEWS: Owner of horses seized by sheriff facing animal cruelty charges

"Hasugulgum, who has an address in Daytona Beach but is a citizen of the Federated States of Micronesia, was charged with burglary with battery, attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling and attempted burglary of an unoccupied conveyance," the Sheriff's Office confirmed.

FOX 35 News spoke to the family. The father said that "If I would have grabbed him, I'm sure there would have been some consequences" and that now, "the back door will be locked and the kid will have to stay inside."

He remains in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $20,000 bond.