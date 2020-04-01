Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: Georgia Amber Alert suspect in custody in Florida, toddler safe

The 2-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert is safe after his father was stopped by police in Florida, prompting a standoff near Tampa.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect accused of hurting the mother of his child, killing three members of her family, then kidnapping their 2-year-old son has been taken into custody after a standoff with Florida police at a busy interstate interchange near Tampa.

Authorities issued a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert system, for the 2-year-old and the 29-year-old man late Tuesday night.

It all happened at a home in the 500 block of Moreland Avenue in Bibb County around 9:22 p.m. Tuesday. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr. got into an argument with his toddler son’s mother, 30-year-old Jamila Augustine French. Deputies said at some point during the argument, Crockett took out a gun and shot French’s mother, 67-year-old Janet Samuel, and stepfather, 69-year-old James Samuel, and sister 47-year-old Lechasta Childs killing them.

French was injured in the incident, deputies said.

Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, officials say they spotted the suspect in a vehicle near Interstate 75 and Fowler Avenue in Tampa. After a chase, officials said Crockett crashed on the exit ramp.

Officials said they have recovered the toddler. Crockett was taken into custody a few hours later after a standoff.

King Cane Crockett (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Crockett is wanted for three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping.

Deputies said he has family in Florida and California.

Authorities are searching for a man accused of murdering three people then taking off with his toddler son.