Deputies: Georgia Amber Alert suspect in custody in Florida, toddler safe

A suspect accused of hurting the mother of his child, killing three members of her family, then kidnapping their 2-year-old son has been taken into custody after a standoff with Florida police at a busy interstate interchange near Tampa.

Authorities issued a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert system, for the 2-year-old and the 29-year-old man late Tuesday night.

It all happened at a home in the 500 block of Moreland Avenue in Bibb County around 9:22 p.m. Tuesday. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr. got into an argument with his toddler son’s mother, 30-year-old Jamila Augustine French. Deputies said at some point during the argument, Crockett took out a gun and shot French’s mother, 67-year-old Janet Samuel, and stepfather, 69-year-old James Samuel, and sister 47-year-old Lechasta Childs killing them.

French was injured in the incident, deputies said.

Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, officials say they spotted the suspect in a vehicle near Interstate 75 and Fowler Avenue in Tampa. After a chase, officials said Crockett crashed on the exit ramp.

Officials said they have recovered the toddler. Crockett was taken into custody a few hours later after a standoff.

King Cane Crockett (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Crockett is wanted for three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping.

Deputies said he has family in Florida and California.